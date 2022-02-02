Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. 1,988,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

