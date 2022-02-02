Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.