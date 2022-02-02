Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

