Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

