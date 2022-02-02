Research Analysts Set Expectations for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.

Shares of KBL opened at C$35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

