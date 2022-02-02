Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $69.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

QSR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

