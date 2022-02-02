Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of REVXF stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

