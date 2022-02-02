Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of REVXF stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.