Reviewing Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95% Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rafael and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 21.64 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.53 Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 5.07 $15.69 million $1.03 8.94

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nam Tai Property, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

