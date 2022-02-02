Reviewing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 12 0 2.86 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 95.89%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.74%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Playtika.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 2.99 $92.10 million $0.70 24.74 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 589.19 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -46.35

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Playtika on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

