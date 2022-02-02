Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REXR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.