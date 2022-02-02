Rigel Finance Price Down 15% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $9,031.60 and $94.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.88 or 0.07161102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.24 or 0.99969731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

