Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,373 ($72.24) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,014.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,126.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The company has a market cap of £87.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.57), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($362.87).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

