Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 6.8%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 15,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,278,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $19,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

