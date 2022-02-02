Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 40,382 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

