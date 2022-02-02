Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 46 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Humana by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

