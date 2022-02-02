Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 66,141 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 55.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,795,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,845 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,854,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 58.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 7,144,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 2,637,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

