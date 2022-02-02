Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 97,490 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,490 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

FPEI stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

