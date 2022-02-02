Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,613,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

