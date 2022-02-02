Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,619 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,269 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

