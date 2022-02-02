Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.99 Million Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.

MMLG stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

