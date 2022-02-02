Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.30 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

NYSE SPGI opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.72 and a 200-day moving average of $445.63. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.