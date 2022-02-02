Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.