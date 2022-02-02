Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 19,818 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

