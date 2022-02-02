Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,929 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

