Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 170.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

