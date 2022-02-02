Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.72

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.00. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 279,752 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

