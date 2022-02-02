Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.73. Root shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 48,196 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Get Root alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Root by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Root by 6.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Root by 106.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.