Ross E. Leckie Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 69,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2,062.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 231,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 153,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

