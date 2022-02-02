Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

