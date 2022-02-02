Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Tops $59,389.82

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $59,389.82 and $29.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

