Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,402 shares of company stock worth $509,177 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

