Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,385 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

