Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

