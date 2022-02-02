Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,911 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

