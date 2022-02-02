Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OSW stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $942.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

