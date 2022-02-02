RWS (LON:RWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 745 ($10.02) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.89) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. reduced their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.05).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 606.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. RWS has a one year low of GBX 471.40 ($6.34) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.27). The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,266.20).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

