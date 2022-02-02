Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $110.95

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.95, but opened at $108.15. Ryanair shares last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 1,491 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

