Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

