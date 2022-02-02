salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $685,575.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total transaction of $111,780.26.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average of $263.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

