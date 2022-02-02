salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $685,575.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total transaction of $111,780.26.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average of $263.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.
CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
