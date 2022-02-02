Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.00. Santos shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 666 shares.

Separately, CLSA raised Santos to a “buy” rating and set a $7.94 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

