Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.31. Sasol shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 8,550 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sasol by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Sasol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

