Scala Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $3,701.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.25 or 0.07181307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.94 or 0.99871938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

