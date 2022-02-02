Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,250,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 21,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 499,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,477. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

