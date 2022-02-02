Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 156,663 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 89.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BRP were worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

