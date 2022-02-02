Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,143 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.56 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.