Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466,930 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.