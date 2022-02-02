Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 144,279 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,279 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

