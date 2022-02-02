Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

