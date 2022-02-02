Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of SMG stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
