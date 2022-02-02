Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

