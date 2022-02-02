Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $462,250.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STX opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

